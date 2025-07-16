"One hit me on the side of the head": Rocks thrown at car after individuals seen riding stolen bike in Derbyshire town

The incident took place around 2am on Sunday, July 13, when a bike was stolen from New Street in Bolsover.

But when Leighton Winter spotted his brother’s in law motorbike on Station Road around 3.30pm the same day and approached the bike riders, they started throwing rocks at him.

Leighton said: “We managed to track the bike down and find them just two minutes down the road from where it was stolen.

"They started throwing rocks at my car. One hit me on the side of the head and bounced off. The side of my car is dented in and the paints come off. They can’t go round doing it.”

One person has been arrested following the incident and police enquiries are ongoing.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “We received a report that a motorbike had been stolen from New Street in Bolsover at about 2am on Sunday 13 July.

“We have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with the incident. He has been released on bail and enquiries are ongoing.”

