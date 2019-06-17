One arrest after man assaulted and robbed in Heanor

Police are hunting three men who assaulted a man in his car in Heanor and robbed him.

At around 12.10am on Sunday (June 16) the man was in his car on Marshall Street when three men approached his car, opened the door and assaulted him.

They stole his wallet and ran off.

The men were described as white and were wearing hoodies and gloves.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and remains in police custody.

Anyoe with information can contact the police quoting the reference number 19000309302 and the name of the officer in the case, DS Craig Walker.