Officers find heroin and weapons during county lines drug warrants in Chesterfield

The warrants, which took place in Sheffield and the Grangewood area of the town, resulted in three men and two women being arrested. A quantity of drugs, knives and cash were also seized.

The man and woman arrested in Sheffield have subsequently been charged with conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine – with the man remanded to prison. Another man and woman arrested in Chesterfield were both charged and remanded to prison on suspicion of possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

The third man, a 17-year-old from Birmingham, was released on police bail as enquiries continue.

Detective Sergeant Simon Cartwright said: “Drug dealing in our communities causes serious harm to some of our most vulnerable residents.

“As a force we will not allow this to happen and will do everything in our power to identify those responsible and bring them to justice – in conjunction with our colleagues over the border in South Yorkshire.

“We are also working closely with partner agencies, including Chesterfield Borough Council, to help stop the cycle of addiction that causes such damage. However, to do that we rely on our communities passing information in relation to drug dealing in their area.

“While you may not see action taken straightaway, please be assured that all information will help develop intelligence relating to criminal activity and ensure officers have the latest information to inform their investigations.”

Councillor Jill Mannion-Brunt, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member of health and wellbeing, said: “Officers are continuing to work hard to prevent the sale of drugs in our communities and we are doing all we can to support them.

“We also want to ensure that vulnerable people can get the help they need and will continue to work with the police and other partners to help break the cycle of abuse.

“We will not tolerate drug dealing in our town and I urge anyone with any information on county lines drug dealing to contact the police, as soon as possible.”

