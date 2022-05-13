Officers attend Chesterfield flat over fears that vulnerable man’s property was being used for county lines drug dealing

This morning, the Staveley and Newbold Safer Neighbourhood Team reported that they had attended a vulnerable person’s flat at Leyton Court, Handley Road, New Whittington. They went to carry out a safe and well check on the occupant, and to establish if the flat was part of a County Line.

Officers located a 39-year-old male and a 33-year-old female who should not have been at the property, and they were asked to leave so the flat could be returned to the local council. The vulnerable male was also located elsewhere and he is safe and well.

If anyone has any concerns about vulnerable people within their community and they believe are being taken advantage of by these criminal drug gangs in anyway, please contact Derbyshire Police using any of the methods below:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers found two people inside the man’s flat, who were instructed to leave.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101