Johnathan Dodson, 38, of Station Road, Shirebrook: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Case adjourned.

Andrew Coope, 47, of High Street, Stonebroom: Subject of a hearing regarding a complaint for a stalking protection order. Case adjourned.#

Tony Wishart, 52, of Charlesworth Street, Bolsover: Guilty of three counts of assaulting an emergency worker by beating. Jailed for 12 months and ordered to pay £300 compensation.

The latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates

Christopher Skinner, 56, of Garrett Green, Danesmoor: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely at 41 miles per hour. Handed £80 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs and four penalty points.

Joseph Turner, 22, of Glinton Avenue, Blackwell: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned.

Sean Burton, 52, of Norbriggs Road, Woodthorpe: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely at 37 miles per hour. Handed £384 fine, £38 victim surcharge, £90 costs and two-month driving ban.

Joanna Worrall, 37, of Sawmill Mews, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely at 44 miles per hour. Handed £80 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs and four penalty points.

Nicholas Limb-Hall, 34, of Brooks Road, Barrow Hill, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving with worn tyres. Handed £270 fine, £37 victim surcharge, £90 costs and three penalty points.

Aaron Povey, 24, of Danesbury Rise, Kilburn: Guilty of driving unlicensed. Handed £60 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £50 costs and three penalty points.

Simone Palmer, 33, of Heanor Road, Codnor: Guilty of driving with worn tyre. Handed £270 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs and three penalty points.

Stephen Wright, 38, of Rufford Close, Boythorpe: Subject of a complaint for a stalking protection order. Interim order made for 28 days or until the final determination of the application if earlier.

Piotr Checinski, 34, of Rugby Avenue, Alfreton: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed £600 fine, £60 victim surcharge, £200 costs and six-month driving ban.

Connor Davis, 22, of Newbold Road, Newbold: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed £200 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £620 costs and five penalty points.

Rahim Uddin, 49, of Shipley Common Lane, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to comply with a fire safety order. Case committed to Derby Crown Court for sentence.

Linzie Grey, 37, of Cook Drive, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirement following release from prison. Handed four-week curfew and £60 fine.

Damian Allen, 47, of Brickyard Lane, South Normanton: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed £600 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £310 costs and six penalty points.

Karen Thompson, 43, of Main Road, Smalley, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed £1,000 fine, £100 victim surcharge, £100 costs and two-month driving ban.

Christopher Moseley, 41, of Bideford Court, Arundel Close, Newbold, Chesterfield: Guilty of damaging a pushbike worth £350. Handed one-year community order with one-year restraining order, 10 rehabilitation activity days and and 120 hours unpaid work, £95 victim surcharge, £85 costs and ordered to pay £10 compensation.

Edward Doyle, 23, of Market Street, Clay Cross: Guilty of sending a threatening Facebook message. Handed one-year community order with 12-week curfew, one-year restraining order, £95 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Ryan Chapman, 32, of French street, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £60 court costs.

Taylor Johnson, 19, of Hunloke Avenue, Chesterfield: Guilty of aggravated vehicle taking. Handed 12-month community order with a thinking programme and 100 hours unpaid work.

David Frith, 58, of Haldane Crescent, Bolsover: Guilty of stalking. Jailed for three months suspended for 18 months. Handed 180 hours unpaid work, 22 rehabilitation days, a restraining order, £154 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

David Hill, 33, of Franklyn Drive, Staveley: Guilty of assaulting an emergency worker. Handed £200 fine, £80 victim surcharge, £85 court costs and ordered to pay £50 compensation.