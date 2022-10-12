Ludmila Stirbet, 40, of Lockoford Lane, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50mph - namely 61mph - and driving unlicensed, having only a provisional licence. Handed £146 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Tristan Stirling, 39, of Wenslees, Darley Bridge: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 70mph - namely 109mph. Handed £426 fine, £43 victim surcharge, £85 court costs and six penalty points.

Christian Thorley, 34, of Keswick Drive, Newbold: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40mph - namely 73mph. Handed £614 fine, £61 victim surcharge, £85 court costs and six penalty points.

The latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates

Raul Rosca, 34, of Victoria Street, Shirebrook: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30mph - namely 52mph. Handed £300 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £85 court costs and six penalty points.

Gavin Ellis, 58, of Alfred Street, South Normanton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30mph - namely 36mph. Handed £166 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and six-month driving ban.

Hayden Fraser, 56, of Hayfield Close, Belper: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and six-month driving ban.

Andrew French, 37, of High Street, Chapel-en-le-Frith: Guilty of driving without due care and attention and failing to comply with a traffic sign. Case adjourned.

Jakob Gallear, 18, of North Street, Heanor: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Handed £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and six-month driving ban.

Derrick Miller, 28, of Wordsworth Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and six-month driving ban.

David Rathband, 54, of Wood Street, Alfreton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30mph - namely 36mph. Handed £146 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and six-month driving ban.

Raymond Somerville, 68, of Cherry Tree Drive, Killamarsh: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned.

John Spencer, 64, of Dean Street, Heanor: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and six-month driving ban.

Michael Allcock, 41, of Hyndley Road, Bolsover: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Handed £120 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and six penalty points.

Ashlee Allfree, 31, of Hill Top, Bolsover: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Handed £120 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and six penalty points.

Jean Mancini, 79, of Spa Croft, Tibshelf: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50mph - namely 59mph. Handed £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and four penalty points.

Jamie Marklew, 29, of Haldane Crescent, Bolsover: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30mph - namely 59mph. Handed £313 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and six penalty points.

Hussain Mazher, 48, of Smith Crescent, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed £83 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and four penalty points.

Simon Mee, 26, of Piccadilly Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving unlicensed. Handed £40 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and three penalty points.

Simon Spittle, 57, of Heath Avenue, Killamarsh: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed £479 fine, £47 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and six penalty points.

Luke Mills, 36, of Shuttlewood Road, Bolsover: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed £120 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £160 court costs and six penalty points.

John Ogden, 54, of St Augustines Avenue, Birdholme: Guilty of driving without due care and attention, Handed £515 fine, £52 victim surcharge, £110 court costs and six penalty points.

Anthony Williams, 49, of Northern Road, Heanor: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50mph - namely 66mph. Handed £461 fine, £46 victim surcharge, £110 court costs and four penalty points.

