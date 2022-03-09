Offenders - from Chesterfield and Alfreton, to Shirebrook, Ripley, Belper, Matlock and Bakewell - in court

Graham Tasker, 52, of Danby Avenue, Old Whittington: Guilty of harassment. Handed one-year community order with 10 rehabilitation activity days, 120 hours unpaid work and a five-year restraining order. Made to pay £500 compensation, £320 court costs and a £95 victim surcharge.

Anthony Mellors, 49, of Hanbury Close, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed one-year community order with 20 rehabilitation activity days.

Dawn Hallam, 63, of Peak Court, Chatsworth Road, Brampton: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Banned from driving for six months, fined £660, made to pay £90 court costs and a £66 victim surcharge.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Brendon Kirk, 50, of Hoabes Street, New Tupton: Guilty of two counts of assault, criminal damage and harassment. Case adjourned.

Gabriel Akande, 34, of Spital Lane, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving unlicensed. Fined £220, ordered to pay £90 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Georgina Allen, 42, of Oxcroft View, Stanfree, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles hour - namely 66 miles per hour. Fined £807, ordered to pay £90 court costs and £80 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Lee Cousins, 51, of Devonshire Avenue North, New Whittington, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles hour - namely 49 miles per hour. Fined £76, ordered to pay £90 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Gary Looke, 61, of Pearson Gardens, Carr Vale, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles hour - namely 30 miles per hour and 38 miles per hour. Fined £220, ordered to pay £90 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Kevin Hicklin, 40, of Copenhagen Road, Clay Cross: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 60 miles hour - namely 70 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

Joel Raynor-Bond, 20, of Darley Avenue, North Wingfield: Guilty of driving uninsured and unlicensed. Case adjourned.

Elvis Stanila, 37, of Bacons Lane, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles hour - namely 42 miles per hour – and carrying passengers with no seat seatbelts. Fined £226, ordered to pay £90 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Kayleigh Wilson, 33, of Cornwall Drive, Brimington: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned.

Peter Sharman, 53, of Greenfields, Heanor: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Banned from driving for six months, fined £210, made to pay £620 court costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Kenny Povey, 25, of East Crescent, Belper: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Jailed for two months.

Ashley Hall, 35, of Warwick Road, Somercotes: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles hour - namely 37 miles per hour - and driving unlicensed. Banned from driving for six months, fined £40, ordered to pay £90 court costs and £34 victim surcharge.

Arran Hamilton, 33, of Poppyfields, Marehay, Ripley: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned.

Elizabeth Gabb, 42, of Hardwick Street, Tibshelf: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles hour - namely 57 miles per hour and 59 miles per hour. Fined £186, ordered to pay £90 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Scott Hudson, 33, of Tunnicliffe Close, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles hour - namely 42 miles per hour. Fined £440, ordered to pay £90 court costs and £44 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with four points.

Heath Ingram, 54, of Bath Street, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Fined £440, ordered to pay £90 court costs and £44 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with five points.

Sarah James, 33, of Meadow Bank, South Normanton: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, ordered to pay £90 court costs and £66 victim surcharge, Driving record endorsed with six points.

Benjamin Morris, 34, of Nottingham Road, Ripley: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles hour - namely 59 miles per hour. Fined £176, ordered to pay £90 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.

David Smith, The King of Diamonds, Shirebrook: Guilty of three counts of assault – including two police officers. Made to pay £150 compensation, ordered to pay £85 court costs and £95 victim surcharge.

Stephen Smith, 41, of Kingsley Crescent, Stonebroom, Alfreton: Guilty of driving uninsured and with no MOT. Fined £620, ordered to pay £90 court costs and £62 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Stuart Smith, 24, of Burton Edge, Bakewell: Guilty of driving uninsured and unlicensed. Fined £440, ordered to pay £90 court costs and £44 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Mark Sowter, 36, of Gorsey Bank, Wirksworth: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles hour - namely 55 miles per hour. Fined £660, ordered to pay £90 court costs and £66 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Yavor Valev, 20, of Wheatley Avenue, Somercotes: Guilty of driving while uninsured. Fined £120, ordered to pay £90 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.

John Weston, 37, of Field Court, Kilburn, Belper: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles hour - namely 63 miles per hour. Fined £220, ordered to pay £90 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Rowan Wilcock, 35, of Fanshaw Road, Dronfield: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, ordered to pay £90 court costs and £66 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Andrea Allman, 52, of Ward Close, Wirksworth: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles hour - namely 43 miles per hour. Fined £307, ordered to pay £90 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with four points.