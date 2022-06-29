Offenders - from Chesterfield and Alfreton to Bolsover, Heanor and Matlock - in court

Paul Connor, 39, of Derby Road, Denby, Ripley: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 70 miles per hour – namely 90 miles per hour – on the A38. Banned from driving for six months, fined £250, ordered to pay £85 court costs and £34 victim surcharge.
Michael Freeman, 42, of West Street, Eckington: Guilty of driving uninsured. Banned from driving for six months, fined £500, ordered to pay £85 court costs and £50 victim surcharge.
Chinedu Michael Nwobi, 34, of Beauvale Drive, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving on a section of the M1 subject of variable speed limits at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour – namely 51 miles per hour. Driving record endorsed with three points, fined £146, ordered to pay £85 court costs and £34 victim surcharge.
Bruce Mycock, 21, of High Street, Buxton: Guilty of threatening behaviour. Jailed for 24 weeks, made to pay £300 court costs and £128 victim surcharge.
Nigel Chadwick, 52, of Spital Lane, Chesterfield: Guilty of threatening behaviour. Case adjourned for a pre-sentence report.
Royston Brown, 45, of Frederic Avenue, Marlpool, Heanor: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour. Driving record endorsed with four points, fined £80, ordered to pay £85 court costs and £32 victim surcharge.
Taylor Hicks, 30, of Ashgate Valley Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of being on foot or not in a class of traffic authorised to use a road – namely the M1. Fined £16, ordered to pay £34 victim surcharge.
Glyn Bond, 38, of Roecar Close, Chesterfield: Guilty of drink driving – namely namely 100 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Banned from driving for 24 months, fined £500, ordered to pay £85 court costs and £50 victim surcharge.
Connor Woodford, 24, of Model Village, Creswell: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements and cannabis possession. Jailed for seven days, fined £60, ordered to pay £85 court costs and £24 victim surcharge.
Leonard Harpin, 53, of Deepdale Road, Bolsover: Guilty of driving uninsured, with no MOT and failing to provide a sample of breath. Driving record endorsed with six points, ordered to pay £85 court costs and £34 victim surcharge.
Jason Pearson, 49, of Beatty Walk, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to comply with community order. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, handed 15 rehabilitation activity days.
Marcus Burdett, 33, of Alder Way, Shirebrook: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Fined £50, made to pay £177 court costs.
Stephen Haugh, 43, of High Street, Belper: Guilty of threatening behaviour. Case adjourned.
Adam Beardmore, 42, of Cavendish Road, Matlock: Guilty of drink driving. Banned from driving for 24 months, fined £120, handed £85 court costs, £95 victim surcharge, 15 rehabilitation activity days and six-month alcohol treatment requirement.
Sian Hall, 29, of Derby Road, Ripley: Guilty of causing annoyance or anxiety through a public communications network. Case adjourned.
Philip Chapman, 30, no fixed abode: Guilty of peddling without a licence. Jailed for one day.
James McBrearty, 43, of Hady Lane, Hady: Guilty of threatening behaviour. Case adjourned for pre-sentence report.
Ostine Wigley, 45, of Nottingham Road, Alfreton: Guilty of threatening behaviour. Jailed for 24-weeks suspended for 18 months. Handed 25 rehabilitation activity days, 29-day building better relationships programme and 90-day alcohol abstinence monitoring requirement. Ordered to pay £85 court costs and £128 victim surcharge.
Michael Smith, 47, of Sydney Street, Chesterfield: Guilty of theft from a shop. Fined £120, ordered to pay £50 compensation, a £34 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.
Jayne Fry, 62, of St John’s Road, Unstone: Guilty of drink driving. Banned from driving for 22 months, handed a £200 fine, £85 court costs and £34 victim surcharge.
Daniel Nash, 40, of Stanwood Drive, Walton: Guilty of drink driving. Handed a 20-month driving ban, a £300 fine, £85 court costs and a £34 victim surcharge.
James Sayles, 21, of Scarsdale Cross, Dronfield: Guilty of drink driving. Banned from driving for 25 months, handed a £500 fine, £85 court costs and £50 victim surcharge.
Jordan Anderson, 26, of Loscoe Court, Chasecliff Close, Loundsley Green: Guilty of criminal damage. Handed 12-week curfew and ordered to pay £430 compensation.
Kerry O’Brien, 58, of Clay Lane, Newlands, Heanor: Guilty of failing to provide a specimen for analysis. Banned from driving for 18 months, handed a £750 fine, £75 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.
Gary Newton, 52, of no fixed abode: Guilty failing to comply with notification requirements of the sex offenders register. Jailed for 26 weeks.