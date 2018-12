Officers arrested a man in Clowne after he crashed into a police van in a stolen vehicle- then made off on a stolen bicycle.

Police spotted the stolen van in Shirebrook yesterday (Wednesday, December 19) which the driver ‘rammed’ into one of their police vans.

Officers pursued the vehicle to a dead end in the Clowne area. The offender made off, stealing a bicycle.

Officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit confirmed he had been caught and arrested.