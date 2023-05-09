News you can trust since 1855
A motorist had his car seized by Derbyshire police, after driving without a licence - for FIFTY years.

By Adam Dutton
Published 9th May 2023, 07:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 07:24 BST

Police were stunned when they pulled over the pensioner in Derbyshire and he revealed he had been driving illegally since the age of 19.

The driver, 69, tricked insurance companies for over five decades claiming he had a driving licence.

Derbyshire Road Policing Unit stopped and seized the car before reporting the man to police for several offences.

The driver of this vehicle has never passed a test despite being 69 years old and having been driving for over 50 years.
A spokesperson for the Derbyshire RPU tweeted: "The driver of this vehicle has never passed a test despite being 69 years old and having been driving for over 50 years.

''He has systematically provided details to insurance companies indicating that he had a licence but the flaw in his dastardly plan was bragging.

They added: "His long reign came to an abrupt end once we found out. Vehicle seized and driver reported for numerous offences."