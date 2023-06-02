Ministry of Justice figures show 587 people were sentenced for committing a theft offence in the Derbyshire Constabulary area in 2022 – down from 649 in 2021 and the lowest figure since 2010 when comparable records began.

However, across England and Wales, sentences dished out for to thieves rose for the first time since 2011 after concerns raised about the number of investigations being launched and completed into low-level crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nationally, 36,903 sentences for theft – which includes shoplifting, blackmail, burglary and stealing a vehicle or bicycle – were dished out last year – up from 33,912 the year before.

The number of Derbyshire thieves sentenced ht a record low last year

The Police Federation of England and Wales said the increase was "to be expected given the recent pivot towards prioritising theft and burglaries".

Commenting on the Derbyshire figures, a spokesman for Derbyshire Police said being sentenced at court was only one outcome that may be appropriate, adding “there are an array of other options to deal with someone who has committed a crime”.

He said: “These out of court disposals are often used in lower risk crimes - in particular where those who have committed such offences may have never been in trouble before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These can include prevention courses, restorative justice, or cautions – and help ensure that people are dealt with in a proportionate manner given their individual circumstance and the crime they have committed.

"Theft offences can have an enormous impact on individuals, communities and businesses and we are clear that offences such as burglary are a force priority.

"The force is currently undertaking work to understand any specific reasons for the change in numbers to maximise the opportunities to bring those who commit such crimes to justice.

"We will also work with partners to break the cycle of offending that can be seen in some instances – such as where drug users steal in order to feed habits – and help them move away from a criminal justice system that they would otherwise not be involved with.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although nationally sentences have increased, the rise is well below previous years - with the number of sentences steadily declining. A decade ago there were 126,359, of which 2,006 were in Derbyshire.

Prosecutions and convictions across the country also rose for the first time since 2011 last year - with 42,300 and 36,700 recorded respectively.

The average custody length thieves received in 2022 was 11.2 weeks – down from 12.9 the year before, while the average fine handed down rose slightly from £122 to £124.

Meanwhile, separate Home Office figures show 20,443 theft offences were recorded in Derbyshire last year – up from 19,267 in 2021.

Some 26,794 offences were recorded in 2012 - a decade ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad