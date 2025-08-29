Police have launched a CCTV appeal after a burglary in Ashbourne.

The incident took place between 1 am and 2 am on Friday, August 15, when a man broke into Mates Mobile & Vapes shop in St John Street in Ashbourne.

A number of phones, a vape and a vape kit were stolen from the premises.

The suspect is described as wearing a black face covering, grey tracksuit and black gloves.

Today (Friday, August 29), Derbyshire police have released CCTV of a man they would like to speak to in relation to the incident.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We appreciate the image is grainy and does not show his face but we are hoping someone may be able to recognise him and come forward.”

Anyone who knows the man or has any information about the incident is asked to contact Derbyshire police using one of the methods below and quote incident number 25*480091:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.