Derbyshire village hit by criminal damage and anti-social behaviour from gang of nuisance youths

Officers were called to reports of anti-social behaviour from a group of youths in a Derbyshire village.

By Tom Hardwick
Friday, 11th March 2022, 10:34 am

Yesterday evening, the Bolsover and Clowne Safer Neighbourhood Team received reports of nuisance youths causing anti-social behaviour and criminal damage in Whitwell, including at Whitwell Train station.

There was a multi-agency response to tackle this, with officers from Creswell SNT, Killamarsh SNT, British Transport Police and Community enforcement officers collaborating to find the offenders.

Officers engaged with a few groups of young people, but did not locate those that were causing issues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Officers have said they will undertake patrols to stop this behaviour from local youths.

An SNT spokesperson said: “We will be in the area patrolling with our partner agencies to tackle the anti-social behaviour and criminality that has occurred over recent days.

“If you have any evidence to assist in the ongoing enquiries, please bring it to our attention.”

Information about anti-social behaviour can be reported using any of the below methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.