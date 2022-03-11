Derbyshire village hit by criminal damage and anti-social behaviour from gang of nuisance youths

Yesterday evening, the Bolsover and Clowne Safer Neighbourhood Team received reports of nuisance youths causing anti-social behaviour and criminal damage in Whitwell, including at Whitwell Train station.

There was a multi-agency response to tackle this, with officers from Creswell SNT, Killamarsh SNT, British Transport Police and Community enforcement officers collaborating to find the offenders.

Officers engaged with a few groups of young people, but did not locate those that were causing issues.

Officers have said they will undertake patrols to stop this behaviour from local youths.

An SNT spokesperson said: “We will be in the area patrolling with our partner agencies to tackle the anti-social behaviour and criminality that has occurred over recent days.

“If you have any evidence to assist in the ongoing enquiries, please bring it to our attention.”

Information about anti-social behaviour can be reported using any of the below methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101