Derbyshire village hit by criminal damage and anti-social behaviour from gang of nuisance youths
Officers were called to reports of anti-social behaviour from a group of youths in a Derbyshire village.
Yesterday evening, the Bolsover and Clowne Safer Neighbourhood Team received reports of nuisance youths causing anti-social behaviour and criminal damage in Whitwell, including at Whitwell Train station.
There was a multi-agency response to tackle this, with officers from Creswell SNT, Killamarsh SNT, British Transport Police and Community enforcement officers collaborating to find the offenders.
Officers engaged with a few groups of young people, but did not locate those that were causing issues.
An SNT spokesperson said: “We will be in the area patrolling with our partner agencies to tackle the anti-social behaviour and criminality that has occurred over recent days.
“If you have any evidence to assist in the ongoing enquiries, please bring it to our attention.”
