Nuisance moped seized in Derbyshire town – as rider goes “garden hopping” to evade police

By Tom Hardwick
Published 7th Aug 2025, 10:53 BST
A moped was seized by police after being linked to anti-social behaviour in a Derbyshire town centre – with its rider going “garden hopping” to evade officers.

The Amber Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team launched an investigation after receiving reports of a nuisance moped rider in Heanor town centre.

A team spokesperson said: “After some detective work, officers discovered that the bike was registered under a false name. Despite this, it was found parked on the rider’s driveway.

“The moped was seized under S165 of the Road Traffic Act for driving without insurance or a driving licence. The rider will receive his paperwork in the post after deciding to go garden hopping when caught out.”

