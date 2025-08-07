Nuisance moped seized in Derbyshire town – as rider goes “garden hopping” to evade police
The Amber Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team launched an investigation after receiving reports of a nuisance moped rider in Heanor town centre.
A team spokesperson said: “After some detective work, officers discovered that the bike was registered under a false name. Despite this, it was found parked on the rider’s driveway.
“The moped was seized under S165 of the Road Traffic Act for driving without insurance or a driving licence. The rider will receive his paperwork in the post after deciding to go garden hopping when caught out.”