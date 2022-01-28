North Derbyshire woman pelted female friend with foul insults on Facebook

Bethan Marson, 39, harassed her estranged pal with the messages - which are too offensive for publication - over a two-month period.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard Marson and her victim - both from Renishaw - parted ways two years ago after a seven-year friendship.

However prosecutor Becky Allsop said in early 2021 Marson’s victim agreed to do her eyebrows.

They fell out again when the defendant’s hapless friend’s bank card went missing and she mentioned it to Marson - who thought the victim was accusing her of theft.

A volley of nasty social media messages followed over a two-month period which culminated in Marson’s arrest.

During a police interview Marson - who the court heard had been diagnosed with an unstable personality disorder - said her friend was “disgusting”.

Ms Allsop said: “She was asked if she considered it harassment and said “so”. When asked if she cared it was harassment she said ‘I don’t give a f*** about her’”.

The court heard Marson had a previous conviction for sending messages to another victim in the Renishaw area.

However Marson’s solicitor Jaki MacDuff said at the time her client was going through “an extremely difficult period” – suffering domestic abuse.

While she endured numerous mental health difficulties - including “an unstable personality disorder”.

Marson, of Circular Drive, Renishaw, admitted harassment without violence.

She was handed a three-year restraining order, a 12-month community order with 16 rehabilitation activity days, ordered to pay £200 compensation to her victim, and a £95 victim surcharge.