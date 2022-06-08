North Derbyshire offenders - from Chesterfield and Alfreton to Ripley - in court

Davey Bentley, 24, of Church Street, Riddings, Alfreton: Guilty of stealing a satnav, having an article for use in connection with theft – a namely screwdriver, cannabis possession, entering a garage as a trespasser and stealing a pedal bike, a JD sports bag, three cans of Boddingtons bitter, two bottles of Vagabond, a four pack of Peroni lager and one bottle of wine, going equipped for theft and cannabis possession.Fined £120, made to pay £85 court costs and £34 victim surcharge.
Kelly Varley, 37, of Cresswell Road, Clowne: Guilty of harassment and threatening behaviour. Handed one-year community order with 10 rehabilitation activity days, one-year restraining order, fined £120, made to pay made to pay £774 court costs and £95 victim surcharge.
Whitney Smith, 24, of Moor Lane, Bolsover: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 41 miles per hour. Fined £150, made to pay £85 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Jack Hardy, 23, of Derby Road, Birdholme: Guilty of driving uninsured and unlicensed. Banned from driving for six months. Fined £400, made to pay £85 court costs and £40 victim surcharge.
Tony Wishart, 52, of Charlesworth Street, Bolsover: Guilty of possession of a bladed article and a hammer in a public place, threats of violence and assaulting an emergency worker. Adjourned for pre-sentence report.
Kim Meadows, 32, of Hipley Close, Holme Hall: Guilty of two counts of assault by beating. Handed six-week curfew, made to pay £300 court costs and £95 victim surcharge.
Michael Mitchell, 50, of Holmebrook Court, Wenlock Close, Loundsley Green: Guilty of assault with actual bodily harm and criminal damage. Adjourned for a pre-sentence report.
Lee Perry, 53, of Green Lane, Buxton: Guilty of attempting to communicate with a person under 16 for the purposes of sexual gratification. Jailed for 26 weeks suspended for 24 months.Handed 90-day alcohol abstinence requirement and 35 rehabilitation activity days.Made subject of a seven-year sexual harm prevention order. Made to pay £250 court costs and £128 victim surcharge.
Adam Coupland, 40, of Chaucer Road, Newbold: Guilty of threatening behaviour, theft of money, assault, criminal damage and stealing a bottle of Southern Comfort to the value of £28 belonging to Morrisons. Case adjourned for a pre-sentence report.
Christopher Knight, 40, of Manvers Court, Shirebrook: Guilty of criminal damage. Fined £40, made to pay £50 compensation, £85 court costs and £34 victim surcharge.
Ben Moffatt, 21, of George Street, Brimington: Guilty of four counts of assault and threatening behaviour towards door staff and members of the public while acting jointly with another.Case adjourned for a pre-sentence report.
David Sinclair, 40, of Alexander Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of breaching a restraining order, guilty of committing a further offence while serving a suspended sentence. Jailed for six weeks. Handed a further two-year retraining order and a £128 victim surcharge.
Ricky Howson, 43, of Hereward Close, Shirebrook: Guilty of failing to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence order and breaching a restraining order. Jailed for 34 weeks.
Jason Aspley, 26, of Steeping Close, Brimington: Guilty of threatening behaviour, assaulting a police officer and committing a further offence while serving a suspended sentence.Jailed for 12 weeks, made to pay £100 compensation.
Bryony-Rose Peters, 32, of The Gardens, Marehay, Ripley: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned.
Joel Raynor-Bond, 21, of Darley Avenue, North Wingfield: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Banned from driving for 12 months, fined £770, made to pay £90 court costs and £77 victim surcharge.
John Spencer, 64, of Dean Street, Heanor: Guilty of driving uninsured. Case adjourned.
Ludmila Stirbet, 39, of Rayleigh Avenue, Brimington: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 38, 39 and 40 miles per hour. Banned from driving for six months, fined £120, made to pay £90 court costs and £34 victim surcharge.
Zak Careless, 37, of New Road, Crich: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence.Banned from driving for six months, fined £1,107, made to pay £110 court costs and £110 victim surcharge.