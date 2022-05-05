North Derbyshire offenders - from Chesterfield and Alfreton to Ripley and Matlock - in court

Russell Attenborough, 51, of Main Street, Horsley Woodhouse: Guilty of two counts of assault by beating. Case adjourned for pre-sentence report.

Fallon Marlow, of Hallowes Court, Dronfield: Guilty of damaging a Peugeot car of a value unknown and threatening behaviour. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, handed two-year restraining order, made to pay £50 compensation, £175 court costs and £22 victim surcharge.

Mark Armes, 58, of Thornhill Avenue, Belper: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour - namely at 57 miles per hour – on a road subject of a local traffic order and failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, made to pay £90 court costs and £66 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield magistrates Court

David Bailey, 37, of Overdale, Matlock: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Fined £660, made to pay £90 court costs and £66 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Gemma Barlow, 39, of Hollywell Avenue, Codnor: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour – namely 56 miles per hour – and driving without due care and attention. Fined £660, made to pay £90 court costs and £66 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Adam Barratt, 28, of Cumberland Drive, Newbold: Guilty of allowing another to drive a vehicle uninsured. Fined £250, made to pay £90 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Mark Dale, 22, of Devonshire Close, Staveley: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, made to pay £90 court costs and £66 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Sam Devereux, 24, of Boythorpe Avenue, Boythorpe: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour - namely at 58 miles per hour – on a road subject of a local traffic order. Fined £89, made to pay £90 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Susan Dudley, 55, of The Courtyard, Shady Farm, Lower Birchwood, Somercotes: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely at 44 miles per hour. Fined £169, made to pay £90 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with four points.

Mark Crofts, 54, of Charnwood Drive, Ripley: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely at 38 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

Jack Hardy, 23, of Derby Road, Birdholme: Guilty of driving while unlicensed and uninsured. Case adjourned.

Benjamin Ellis, 20, of Newlands Road, Riddings, Alfreton: Guilty of sending threatening messages. Case sent to Derby Crown Court for sentence.

Joshua Stables, 20, of , Devonshire Close, Staveley: Application to revoke a community order due to unpaid work being unworkable. Unpaid work requirement removed.

Helen Bond, 41, of Green Farm Close, Chesterfield: Guilty of assault by beating of an emergency worker and harassment. Case adjourned for a pre-sentence report.

Wayne Thompson, 33, of Milton Road, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirement3s following release from jail. Fined £100.

Frank Wragg, 30, of Main Road, Great Hucklow: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely at 53 miles per hour. Fined £530, made to pay £90 court costs and £53 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Anthony Mitchell, 69, of Queens Road, Fairfield, Buxton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour - namely at 63 miles per hour – on a road subject of a local traffic order. Fined £40, made to pay £110 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.