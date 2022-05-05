North Derbyshire offenders - from Chesterfield and Alfreton to Ripley and Matlock - in court

Russell Attenborough, 51, of Main Street, Horsley Woodhouse: Guilty of two counts of assault by beating. Case adjourned for pre-sentence report.
Fallon Marlow, of Hallowes Court, Dronfield: Guilty of damaging a Peugeot car of a value unknown and threatening behaviour. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, handed two-year restraining order, made to pay £50 compensation, £175 court costs and £22 victim surcharge.
Mark Armes, 58, of Thornhill Avenue, Belper: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour - namely at 57 miles per hour – on a road subject of a local traffic order and failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, made to pay £90 court costs and £66 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.
David Bailey, 37, of Overdale, Matlock: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Fined £660, made to pay £90 court costs and £66 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.
Gemma Barlow, 39, of Hollywell Avenue, Codnor: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour – namely 56 miles per hour – and driving without due care and attention. Fined £660, made to pay £90 court costs and £66 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.
Adam Barratt, 28, of Cumberland Drive, Newbold: Guilty of allowing another to drive a vehicle uninsured. Fined £250, made to pay £90 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.
Mark Dale, 22, of Devonshire Close, Staveley: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, made to pay £90 court costs and £66 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.
Sam Devereux, 24, of Boythorpe Avenue, Boythorpe: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour - namely at 58 miles per hour – on a road subject of a local traffic order. Fined £89, made to pay £90 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Susan Dudley, 55, of The Courtyard, Shady Farm, Lower Birchwood, Somercotes: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely at 44 miles per hour. Fined £169, made to pay £90 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with four points.
Mark Crofts, 54, of Charnwood Drive, Ripley: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely at 38 miles per hour. Case adjourned.
Jack Hardy, 23, of Derby Road, Birdholme: Guilty of driving while unlicensed and uninsured. Case adjourned.
Benjamin Ellis, 20, of Newlands Road, Riddings, Alfreton: Guilty of sending threatening messages. Case sent to Derby Crown Court for sentence.
Joshua Stables, 20, of , Devonshire Close, Staveley: Application to revoke a community order due to unpaid work being unworkable. Unpaid work requirement removed.
Helen Bond, 41, of Green Farm Close, Chesterfield: Guilty of assault by beating of an emergency worker and harassment. Case adjourned for a pre-sentence report.
Wayne Thompson, 33, of Milton Road, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirement3s following release from jail. Fined £100.
Frank Wragg, 30, of Main Road, Great Hucklow: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely at 53 miles per hour. Fined £530, made to pay £90 court costs and £53 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.
Anthony Mitchell, 69, of Queens Road, Fairfield, Buxton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour - namely at 63 miles per hour – on a road subject of a local traffic order. Fined £40, made to pay £110 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.