North Derbyshire offenders - from Chesterfield and Alfreton to Ripley and Matlock - in court

Davey Bentley, 24, of Church Street, Riddings: Guilty of going equipped for theft, stealing a satvav, a pedal bike, a JD Sports bag, three cans of Boddingtons bitter, two bottles of Vagabond, a four-pack of Peroni lager, one bottle of wine and two bags of crisps and cannabis possession. Case adjourned.

Stephen Yeats, 43, of Scarsdale Street, Bolsover: Guilty of assault by beating. Handed one-year retraining order, fined £270, made to pay £100 compensation, £200 court costs and £34 victim surcharge.

Joshua Russell, 19, of Sough Road, South Normanton: Guilty of driving uninsured. Fined £140, made to pay £34 victim surcharge, banned from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Chesterfield magistrates Court

Samuel Lennox, 40, of Milner Avenue, Codnor: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 41 miles per hour. Fined £400, made to pay £40 victim surcharge, driving record endorsed with three points.

Connor McMillan, 19, of Clarkson Avenue, Birdholme: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour - namely 67 miles per hour. Fined £120, made to pay £34 victim surcharge, banned from driving for 21 days.

Luke Corton, 25, of Bowns Hill, Crich, Matlock: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour - namely 60 miles per hour. Fined £130, made to pay £110 court costs and £34 victim surcharge, driving record endorsed with three points.

Christopher Hilton, 44, of Main Street, Smalley: Guilty of participating in a gathering of more than two people in a public outdoor place outside of the Tier 4 area while living in a Tier 4 area. Fined £800, made to pay £85 court costs and £80 victim surcharge.

Tyler Taylor, 20, of North Street, Clay Cross: Guilty of failing to comply with a red light traffic signal. Banned from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Jamie Jowitt, 36, of Dannah Street, Ripley: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 36 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

Adam Devine, 35, of Talbot Crescent Hasland: Guilty of stealing meat worth £140, steak and washing liquid worth £50, alcohol worth £145, Fairy liquid worth £30, meat and cheese worth £80, laundry products and wash liquid worth £123 and meat joints worth £14. Case adjourned.

Mantas Jackevicius, 37, of Sterland Street, Chesterfield: Guilty of breaching a restraining order. Jailed for 40 weeks due to flagrant disregard for court orders. Made to pay £85 court costs and £128 victim surcharge.

Phillip Mellon, 52, of Church Street, Calow: Guilty of affray and common assault. Jailed for eight months suspended for two years, handed 10 rehabilitation activity days and 50 hours unpaid work.

Phillip Mellon, 31, of Heath Road, Holmewood: Guilty of affray, assault by beating and resisting a police officer. Case adjourned.

Dean Pinder, 33, of Brampton, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to stop after an accident and dangerous driving. Banned from driving for 12 months, handed 120 hours unpaid work, £85 court costs and £95 victim surcharge.