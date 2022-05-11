North Derbyshire offenders - from Chesterfield and Alfreton to Matlock and Ilkeston - in court

Tony Wishart, 51, of Charlesworth Street, Bolsover: Guilty of possession of a bladed article – namely a kitchen knife, threatening behaviour, possession of an offensive weapon – namely a hammer and assaulting an emergency worker. Case adjourned.

Peter Edwards, 55, of Leabrooks Road, Somercotes: Guilty of damaging gates and a window. Case adjourned.

Curtis Stevenson, 27, of Bailey Brook Drive, Langley Mill: Guilty of assault by beating. Jailed for 20 weeks, made to pay £128 court costs and £85 victim surcharge.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Gary Marshall, 53, of Taylor Crescent, Spital: Guilty of driving on a section of the M1 subject to variable speeds in excess of 40 miles per hour. Fined £326, made to pay £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Christopher Cummins, 47, of Greenbank Drive, Loundsley Green: Guilty of driving on a section of the M1 subject to variable speeds in excess of 50 miles per hour – namely 58 miles per hour. Fined £115, made to pay £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Stephen Yeats, 43, of Model Village, Cresswell: Guilty of breaching a restraining order. Case adjourned for a pre-sentence report.

Stephen Frost, 45, of Quarry Road, Alfreton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 38 miles per hour – and failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Banned from driving for six months, fined £200, made to pay £85 court costs and £34 victim surcharge.

Ryan Higgins, 21, of Yarncliffe Close, Loundsley Green: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Community order revoked.

Mccauley Stanton, 26, of Addison Street, Tibshelf: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Sorin Toma, 30, of Hyndley Road, Bolsover: Guilty of driving uninsured. Banned from driving for six months, fined £660, made to pay £110 court costs and £66 victim surcharge.

Bradley Dawson, 23, of Hallmoor Road, Darley Dale: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour. Fined £66, made to pay £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Dale Sheldon, 37, of Peacock Place, Shipley Common, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured – proved in absence. Warrant issued for arrest.

Phillip Sargeson, 38, of Wordsworth Road, Newbold: Guilty of threatening behaviour. Adjourned for pre-sentence report.

David Downs, 41, of Station Road, Whitwell: Guilty of drink driving – namely 73 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – and breaching a suspended sentence order. Banned from driving for 20 months, fined £400, made to pay £85 court costs and a £40 victim surcharge.

Darren Brough, 56, of Brampton, Chesterfield: Guilty of knowingly obtaining personal data and stalking. Jailed for 20 weeks suspended for 18 months, handed 120 hours unpaid work, fined £1,500, made to pay £1,000 compensation, £85 court costs and £128 victim surcharge.

James Bradbury, 21, of Parwich Lane, Pikehall, Matlock: Guilty of dangerous driving, failing to stop and driving uninsured. Jailed for eight months suspended for 18 months, handed 150 hours unpaid work, banned from driving for 18 months and fined £50.

Aaron Moore, 22: Guilty of being found in possession of an offensive weapon – namely a “push dagger” – in a private place, St Helen’s Street, Chesterfield, possession of cannabis, and class C controlled drugs pregablin and gabapentin. Handed an 18-month community order, 12 rehabilitation activity days, a 31-day thinking skills programme and 60 hours unpaid work. Made to pay £85 court costs and a £95 victim surcharge.