North Derbyshire man caught with a cannabis crop worth up to £2,400 during raid

Adam Garnett, 32, was found with plants and a large amount of drying cropped weed along with lighting equipment and fertiliser when police turned up on “a separate matter”.

Prosecutor Angela Handfield told Chesterfield Magistrates Court the drugs hoard found at Garnett’s Eckington home had an estimated value of between £720 and £2,400.

While £2,150 in cash was also found during the police search on November 16 last year.

Ms Hadfield said: “It was accepted by the defendant that this was his second grow this year.

“He said he was growing it for a person he knew who he would not name who had ill health and there was no profit in it.”

The court heard Garnett had six previous convictions including class A drugs possession.

Garnett’s solicitor John Wilford said police had arrived at his client’s home that day after reports of concerns for Garnett’s “health”.

He said: “Following his arrest Mr Garnett spent almost a month in a mental health unit receiving treatment.”

Mr Wilford said Garnett’s mental wellbeing had plummeted due to relationship problems and work pressures.

Garnett, of Springfield Close, Eckington, admitted cannabis cultivation. He was handed a 12-month community order with 10 rehabilitation activity days and 120 hours unpaid work.

The defendant was also made to pay £85 court costs and a £95 victim surcharge.

The £2,150 in cash was confiscated.