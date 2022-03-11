The Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team reported that they have implemented a S34 dispersal order, active from 6pm on Friday, March 11 until 6pm on Sunday, March 13. The team said this was due to recent reports of anti-social behaviour and violence, with Shirebrook and Sookholme Woods being covered by the order.

This gives officers powers under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014 to remove persons under 16 to their place of residence, and to direct individuals to surrender items they believe have been used or are likely to be used to harass, alarm or distress members of the public.

Failure to comply with the direction is a criminal offence with a maximum penalty of a level 4 fine of £2500, along with three months imprisonment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are hoping to tackle issues of anti-social behaviour in Shirebrook and Whitwell.

A Shirebrook SNT spokesperson said: “If your children will be out and about this weekend, please make sure you know where they are. Educate them on consequences of their behaviour and actions, so we don't have to.

“Please advise your children to walk away from any groups causing anti-social behaviour. We do not take any pleasure in criminalising young people.”

A dispersal order has also been issued in the Whitwell area, which runs from 5pm on Friday, March 11 to 5.00pm on Sunday, March 13, following incidents of anti-social behaviour and criminal damage.

A dispersal order can only be authorised for a maximum period of 48 hours but at the point of expiry, the Bolsover SNT said they would complete an assessment and a further period of up to 48 hours can be authorised if necessary.

The area of Whitwell covered by the dispersal order this weekend.

PC Sinfield said: “The incidents that we have seen over recent days have been completely unacceptable and as a local policing team we will not tolerate this type of behaviour.

“The ASB and criminal damage have all involved a group of young people who are believed to be from the local area – and there is ongoing work to identify and take further action in respect of the incidents.

“I would ask that the parents and guardians of young people in the area make sure they speak to them and explain the seriousness of their actions and the potential repercussions of them.”

To report any incidents or to share information with may help officers with their investigation, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 535-100322 for any issues in Whitwell:

The area covered by Shirebrook SNT’s dispersal order.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101