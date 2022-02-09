North Derbyshire criminals - from Chesterfield and Alfreton to Bolsover and Ilkeston - in court
Below are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby Magistrates
Joshua Boyden, 29, of Newbold Crescent, Chesterfield: Guilty of sending threatening or offensive text messages, two counts of assault and criminal damage. Case adjourned for a pre-sentence report.
Jake Hutson, 32, of Shuttlewood Road, Bolsover: Guilty of driving uninsured and unlicensed. Banned from driving for six months. Fined £120, made to pay £110 court costs and a £34 victim surcharge.
Matthew Nicholson, 28, of Farnon Close, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 37 miles per hour. Fined £300, made to pay £110 court costs and a £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Ben Griffin, 28, of Kingsley Avenue, Chesterfield: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence order. Fined £50, made to pay costs of £142 to Derbyshire Constabulary.
Adam Weaver, 37, of Yarncliff Close, Chesterfield: Guilty of producing a quantity of cannabis, supplying cannabis and diverting electricity. Sent to Derby Crown Court for sentence.
Leo Straker, 38, of Gypsy Lane, Old Whittington, Chesterfield: Guilty of stealing three beef joints worth £36.69 belonging to Lidl, a Number 7 calendar worth £47 belonging to Boots, failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail and two counts of committing a further offence while subject of a conditional discharge order. Jailed for 15 weeks, made to pay compensation of £83.69.
Bradley Hawes, 26, of Eyre Chapel Rise, Newbold: Guilty of two counts of assault by beating. Case adjourned for pre-sentence reports.
Peter Densley, 66, of Alfreton Road, Blackwell: Guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal. Handed a 12-month community order with 140 hours unpaid work and border Collie dog Meg was confiscated permanently. Also made to pay £1,837 to Derbyshire Police covering the costs of kenneling the dog when she was removed, £85 court costs and a £95 victim surcharge.
Daniel Manley, 31, of Newland Dale, Chesterfield: Application granted for the continued detention of seized cash, namely £2,397.03, the applicant having reasonable grounds for suspecting that it is recoverable property obtained through unlawful conduct intended for use in unlawful conduct.
Adam Bond, 36, of Alfred Street, Ripley: Guilty of threatening behaviour and failing to surrender to custody, having been released on bail. Case sent to Derby Crown Court for sentence.
Ben Bacon, 35, of Glebe Avenue, Pinxton: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months with 60 hours unpaid work.
Dale Sheldon, 37, of Peacock Place, Shipley, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving uninsured and unlicensed. Case adjourned.
Matthew Johnson, 39, of Bown Close, Kilburn, Belper: Guilty of threatening behaviour. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, made to pay £85 costs.