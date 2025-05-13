Derbyshire police say no further action will be taken after a man was arrested in connection with an affray in Chesterfield.

Residents of Piccadilly Heights, an apartment complex at Wain Avenue in Chesterfield, have been left concerned after reports of ‘drug dealing’ at the site and an incident which saw armed police deployed.

On Sunday, March 23 a man was arrested on suspicion of affray and a weapon was seized. Police confirmed that one person suffered minor physical injuries as a result of the incident.

The man who was arrested in connection with the incident has been since released with no further action.

One resident said: “After the crossbow incident, police came down with the guns and masks. I was pleased with that. But since then nobody is doing anything, and the residents are living in fear.”

A spokesperson for Centrick, the company managing Piccadilly Heights, said a member of staff visited the building and found ‘no indication of cannabis use or antisocial behaviour’.

Another resident added: “Things here are getting out of hand again. This drug issue is very worrying. Some of the characters are just waiting for the drugs, walking around and wobbling about at the underground car park.

"You've got people hanging about next to cars, just waiting for the drugs. It’s unbelievable.

"It's not safe anymore down here, and there's nobody helping one bit.

"Something needs to be done, because it's absolutely horrendous. Nobody is doing anything.”

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins contacted Centrick and Derbyshire police to discuss residents’ safety concerns.

In a statement issued after speaking to Mr Perkins, a spokesperson for Centrick said: “Centrick is continuing to respond to the recent serious incident involving a crossbow at Piccadilly Heights.

"As part of our efforts, we issued a message via the residents’ portal encouraging anyone with relevant information, particularly concerning reports of suspected drug activity, to contact us directly. We have also been in contact with the leaseholder of the flat visited by police in connection with the incident.

“We remind all residents that any witnessed or suspected criminal activity, including drug-related concerns, should be reported directly to the police.

“Centrick remains committed to supporting the safety and wellbeing of everyone at Piccadilly Heights and will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said an investigation was launched following reports that a man had been assaulted inside the building.

They added: “Officers attended and arrested a man in his 20s on suspicion of affray.

“A weapon was seized from the address and has since been destroyed.

“After reviewing the case, officers found that there was insufficient evidence for charges to be brought, and the force made the decision to take no further action against the man in respect of the affray.

“The man was handed a conditional caution for a separate offence of cannabis possession, which means he is required to attend a drugs awareness course, or he will be summonsed to court.”

Inspector Josh Carter from Chesterfield SNT added: “While I can’t comment on specific details, I appreciate that there was concern amongst the local community following the reporting of an incident in Wain Avenue.

“We understand the impact that such investigations can have on local residents, however, it is the duty of the force to thoroughly and proportionately investigate reports made to us. When serious offences are reported to us, the public would rightly expect officers to make all relevant enquiries and gather evidence.

“In each and every case we investigate, an evidential threshold must be met in order for any charges to be brought – in this case there was not enough evidence to meet that threshold and therefore the decision was made to take no further action.”

Commenting on the incident, Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins said: “I want to thank the Derbyshire Times for making me aware of residents’ concerns.

"I appreciate how worrying the recent reports will have been for people in the area and I have been in touch with both Centrick and Chesterfield Police to ensure this is fully investigated and appropriate action taken against those involved.

“I have been assured by the police that there are no wider concerns for the public in relation to the alleged firearms incident. I am informed investigations are now complete and I will be contacting the police for an update on any actions taken as a result.

“I hope this alleviates any concerns. However, if there are any further incidents, please report to the police immediately. If you would like my assistance, please also contact my office as I can only act if I am made aware of issues.

"Please be assured I will do all I can to ensure that public safety is the highest priority for all agencies involved.”