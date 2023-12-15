“No excuses” for problem parking outside school in Derbyshire town amid police patrols

Officers have urged parents to park responsibly outside a Derbyshire school – saying there are “no excuses” for those issued with tickets.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Thursday, December 14, officers from the Clay Cross Safer Neighbourhood Team were on patrol around Sharley Park Primary School.

An SNT spokesperson said: “Our attention was drawn to two vehicles, both parked opposite double solid white lines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As the owners will have seen, a ticket has been placed on the windscreen of both vehicles, stating the offence committed and that a letter will be sent to the registered keeper as proceedings are contemplated.

Two tickets were issued by officers during their patrol.