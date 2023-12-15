News you can trust since 1855
“No excuses” for problem parking outside school in Derbyshire town amid police patrols

Officers have urged parents to park responsibly outside a Derbyshire school – saying there are “no excuses” for those issued with tickets.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 15th Dec 2023, 11:00 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 11:00 GMT
On Thursday, December 14, officers from the Clay Cross Safer Neighbourhood Team were on patrol around Sharley Park Primary School.

An SNT spokesperson said: “Our attention was drawn to two vehicles, both parked opposite double solid white lines.

“As the owners will have seen, a ticket has been placed on the windscreen of both vehicles, stating the offence committed and that a letter will be sent to the registered keeper as proceedings are contemplated.

Two tickets were issued by officers during their patrol.Two tickets were issued by officers during their patrol.
“There are no excuses. Please do not park opposite solid white lines as they are there for a reason – to keep everyone safe.”