“No excuses” for problem parking outside school in Derbyshire town amid police patrols
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Thursday, December 14, officers from the Clay Cross Safer Neighbourhood Team were on patrol around Sharley Park Primary School.
An SNT spokesperson said: “Our attention was drawn to two vehicles, both parked opposite double solid white lines.
“As the owners will have seen, a ticket has been placed on the windscreen of both vehicles, stating the offence committed and that a letter will be sent to the registered keeper as proceedings are contemplated.
READ THIS: Plans for Derbyshire housing scheme thrown out due to concerns over flooding and over-development
“There are no excuses. Please do not park opposite solid white lines as they are there for a reason – to keep everyone safe.”