Ninety-one per cent of surveyed Derbyshire cops say morale is “very low”

The Police Federation poll found 67 per cent of officers in the county thought morale was low - compared with a national average of 58 per cent.

Responses from 372 rank and file officers in Derbyshire - 20 per cent - also showed a worrying 91 per cent of them felt that morale throughout the force was “low or very low”.

Speaking about the depressing results, Derbyshire Police Federation chair Tony Wetton said it was important to note “local issues” impacted morale more than in other forces.

Ninety-one per cent of Derbyshire officers said morale throughout the force was “low or very low”. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

He said: “As a Federation we have raised many of these issues with the chief officer team throughout the last year.

“These issues included stress, concerns about their safety in terms of numbers on shifts, high demand and huge workloads and some issues around communication, culture and visibility.

“The chief officers were very receptive and responsive to what we were telling them and there is now much work underway to address those issues and ensure that lessons are learned.”

The survey also showed that 76 per cent of Derbyshire officers were unsatisfied with their basic pay and allowances and 42 per cent worry about their personal finances nearly every day.

While 74 per cent feel worse off financially than they were five years ago and seven per cent are routinely struggling to afford their essentials.

The Police Federation say the alarming poll responses come “after 12 years of pay caps and freezes” - including a zero per cent pay rise last year as officers risked everything during the pandemic.

Derbyshire chair Tony added: “It feels like policing is at breaking point and it is unforgivable for officers to be scrimping and saving so their families can make ends meet.

“Police officers have now made it crystal clear that they feel undervalued by this Government - and this negligent attitude towards pay and funding is having a devastating effect on morale and that could impact on the service’s capability for decades to come.”

Deputy Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “Policing has been a tough two years for everyone and the pay freeze was hugely disappointing when officers and staff have carried on and continued to serve the public, putting themselves at risk during the height of a pandemic in circumstances never seen before in our lifetimes.

“In Derbyshire we know demand and resourcing is having a significant impact on morale as well as culture, communication and visibility - which has also been impacted by Covid.

“We are working closely with the Federation and the workforce to address some of the issues causing morale to be low and we are committed to improving working conditions and wellbeing.”

A total of 29,587 officers responded to the survey across the 43 English and Welsh forces - with 93 per cent stating they do not feel respected.

Twelve per cent said they intended to resign in the next two years – which was higher in Derbyshire, at 15 per cent of respondents.