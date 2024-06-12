Nigel Farage: Derbyshire Man, 28, charged after paper cup and second object thrown at Reform UK leader
A 28-year-old man has been charged with threatening behaviour after a cup was thrown at Nigel Farage in Barnsley yesterday.
Josh Greally, of Clowne, was arrested in Hoyland town centre on June 11 during an appearance by the Reform UK leader from the top of a party battle bus.
Mr Farage was reportedly advised by South Yorkshire Police not to leave the open-topped bus.
During the visit, he was filmed dodging a paper cup thrown at him. The clip, which has gone viral online, then shows a man in a red hoody shouting at him before reaching into a construction bin and throwing something else. The man was then arrested on camera.
Greally, 28, has been charged with using threatening, abusive, insulting words and behaviour with intent to cause fear or provoke unlawful violence.
He has been released on bail to appear before Barnsley magistrates court on June 26.
During the trip to Barnsley, shouts of ‘Fascists out, out, out’ could be heard, but were partially drowned out by shouts of support for Reform.
Mr Farage said that Reform is targeting seats in Barnsley in the upcoming general election – the party has candidates standing in Barnsley North, Barnsley South, and Penistone and Stocksbridge.