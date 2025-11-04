A member of the public made the heartbreaking discovery at Wolfie Pond in North Wingfield on Saturday, October 25.

The female greyhound pup, who was thought to be between 48 to 72 hours old, had been left in bushes after being placed in a pink reusable-style bag with hearts on it – which was full of kitchen paper.

The finder wrapped the fawn and white dog in his coat to keep her warm and rushed the puppy to a local veterinary practice. At this point she was still alive but weak and dehydrated. Vets administered fluids and placed her in an incubator, but sadly she passed away a few hours later. No injuries or wounds were visible on her body.

Due to the suspicious nature of the incident the RSPCA was contacted. The puppy’s body was seized as evidence by the police and passed back to the animal welfare charity.

Enquiries have since been made at the location by Animal Rescue Officer Vanessa Pardin. Vanessa said: “We’re hugely grateful to the kind-hearted member of the public who rushed the newborn puppy for treatment after finding her in these distressing circumstances, and to the veterinary practice for doing everything possible to save her. To leave any animal like this is deeply concerning, but this little one would have been particularly vulnerable because of her young age.

“We’re also worried about the welfare of the puppy’s mother and other offspring she may be nursing. We are asking the public to contact us urgently with any information which could help move this investigation forward.”

Anyone who can help the RSPCA’s enquiry should contact the inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018 quoting reference number 01664565.

For more information about how to report an incident of animal cruelty, visit the RSPCA website.