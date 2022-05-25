New technology helps Derbyshire police prevent criminal raids on peregrine falcon nests

Police face a battle at this time of year to prevent organised crime gangs stealing eggs from the protected bird of prey’s spring nesting sites.

Now officers have teamed up with PID Systems, a division of the SmartWater Group, to install the latest intrusion detection units, which deter unauthorised access by detecting, challenging and monitoring intruders.

Derbyshire Rural crime Team says offenders will steal eggs and newly fledged chicks, ultimately causing the nests to fail.

High-tech surveillance units are being introduced to prevent raids on peregrine falcon nests in Derbyshire. Image: Pixabay.

"This is both devastating for the birds and illegal,” a spokesperson for the unit said.

"Given the location of these sites, attempts to access the nests also present a significant risk to the public yet these determined individuals continue to engage in this criminality.

“The Rural Crime Team are constantly exploring new crime prevention methods and innovative ways to protect our wildlife.”

Peregrine falcon chick.

A number of VideoGuard 360 units have been installed at a Derbyshire Peregrine nesting site that has previously been targeted by criminals.

They offer a 360 degree 24-hour monitored service which will detect activations, prompting an immediate police response to the location.