The data analysis – by Churchill Support Services – rates Ilkeston as the region’s fifth most-dangerous place to live.

The town saw a whopping 147 crimes per 1,000 residents in 2023, the study has found.

Shirebrook was Derbyshire’s second-most crime-ridden town – in tenth place regionally with 128.2 crimes per 1,000 residents.

All the Derbyshire locations, including Chesterfield’s ranking, are included below.

Churchill came up with the figures combining police.uk data with ONS Census data, giving crime rates as a rate of the number of crimes per 1,000 people.

Crime-ridden Derbyshire towns New study ranks these Derbyshire towns among the most dangerous in the East Midlands

Ilkeston Fifth most-dangerous - with 147 crimes per 1,000 residents. Violent crime: 1,950 incidents, antisocial behaviour: 920 incidents, criminal damage: 416 incidents

Shirebrook Tenth most-dangerous - with 128.2 crimes per 1000 residents. Violent crime: 641 incidents, antisocial behaviour: 286 incidents, criminal damage: 121 incidents