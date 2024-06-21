New study ranks these Derbyshire towns among the most dangerous in the East Midlands

By Ben McVay
Published 21st Jun 2024, 16:04 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2024, 16:05 BST
A new analysis of police figures shows six Derbyshire towns sit within the top 25 most dangerous in the East Midlands.

The data analysis – by Churchill Support Services – rates Ilkeston as the region’s fifth most-dangerous place to live.

The town saw a whopping 147 crimes per 1,000 residents in 2023, the study has found.

Shirebrook was Derbyshire’s second-most crime-ridden town – in tenth place regionally with 128.2 crimes per 1,000 residents.

All the Derbyshire locations, including Chesterfield’s ranking, are included below.

Churchill came up with the figures combining police.uk data with ONS Census data, giving crime rates as a rate of the number of crimes per 1,000 people.

1. Crime-ridden Derbyshire towns

New study ranks these Derbyshire towns among the most dangerous in the East MidlandsPhoto: lev dolgachov

Fifth most-dangerous - with 147 crimes per 1,000 residents. Violent crime: 1,950 incidents, antisocial behaviour: 920 incidents, criminal damage: 416 incidents

2. Ilkeston

Fifth most-dangerous - with 147 crimes per 1,000 residents. Violent crime: 1,950 incidents, antisocial behaviour: 920 incidents, criminal damage: 416 incidentsPhoto: Google

Tenth most-dangerous - with 128.2 crimes per 1000 residents. Violent crime: 641 incidents, antisocial behaviour: 286 incidents, criminal damage: 121 incidents

3. Shirebrook

Tenth most-dangerous - with 128.2 crimes per 1000 residents. Violent crime: 641 incidents, antisocial behaviour: 286 incidents, criminal damage: 121 incidentsPhoto: Google

Eleventh most-dangerous - with 127.5 crimes per 1,000 residents. Violent crime: 705 incidents, antisocial behaviour: 555 incidents, criminal damage: 218 incidents

4. Heanor

Eleventh most-dangerous - with 127.5 crimes per 1,000 residents. Violent crime: 705 incidents, antisocial behaviour: 555 incidents, criminal damage: 218 incidentsPhoto: Google

