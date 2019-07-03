Murder investigation launched in Chesterfield - what we know so far

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a Chesterfield man went missing.

Police investigating the disappearance of Graham Snell, 71, said "information had come to light that has changed the investigation from one of a missing person to one of murder."

Police on Marsden Street

Here's everything we know so far.

* Mr Snell was reported missing on June 30.

* He was last seen alive in Chesterfield town centre on June 19.

* For the last three days, police have been focusing their enquiries on Mr Snell's home on Marsden Street, close to Chesterfield town centre

* Officers have also been conducting enquiries on Oakamoor Close.

* Derbyshire police said residents were likely to see an increased police presence in the area over the next few days

* A 29-year-old Chesterfield man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

* A 31-year-old man from Chesterfield has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

* Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 19*340439.