Murder investigation launched as pensioner dies in hospital after stabbing in Derbyshire

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 9th Sep 2025, 13:45 BST
Derbyshire police have launched a murder investigation after a man in his eighties died following a stabbing in Derby.

Officers were called to reports that a man had been assaulted in Whitecross Gardens, off Kedleston Road, at around 2.20pm on Saturday, September 6.

Most Popular

At the scene, a man in his eighties was found with stab wounds and he was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Derbyshire police have confirmed this afternoon (Tuesday, September 9) that the man died earlier this morning.

Derbyshire police have launched a murder investigation after a man in his eighties died following a stabbing.placeholder image
Derbyshire police have launched a murder investigation after a man in his eighties died following a stabbing.

A spokesperson for the force said: “The man’s family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.”

A British man in his 50s from Derby who was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of attempted murder has now been rearrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, as well as anyone who may have any information.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who can help with the investigation, is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 25000526087:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice