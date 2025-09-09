Derbyshire police have launched a murder investigation after a man in his eighties died following a stabbing in Derby.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to reports that a man had been assaulted in Whitecross Gardens, off Kedleston Road, at around 2.20pm on Saturday, September 6.

At the scene, a man in his eighties was found with stab wounds and he was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derbyshire police have confirmed this afternoon (Tuesday, September 9) that the man died earlier this morning.

Derbyshire police have launched a murder investigation after a man in his eighties died following a stabbing.

A spokesperson for the force said: “The man’s family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.”

A British man in his 50s from Derby who was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of attempted murder has now been rearrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, as well as anyone who may have any information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who can help with the investigation, is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 25000526087:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.