Murder investigation launched as pensioner dies in hospital after stabbing in Derbyshire
Officers were called to reports that a man had been assaulted in Whitecross Gardens, off Kedleston Road, at around 2.20pm on Saturday, September 6.
At the scene, a man in his eighties was found with stab wounds and he was taken to hospital in a critical condition.
Derbyshire police have confirmed this afternoon (Tuesday, September 9) that the man died earlier this morning.
A spokesperson for the force said: “The man’s family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.”
A British man in his 50s from Derby who was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of attempted murder has now been rearrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, as well as anyone who may have any information.
Anyone who can help with the investigation, is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 25000526087:
