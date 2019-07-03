Murder investigation launched after disappearance of Chesterfield man

A murder investigation has been launched after the disappearance of a Chesterfield man.

Police received a call reporting Graham Snell missing on June 30 and began making enquiries in and around the Chesterfield area.

Police on Marsden Street, Chesterfield, earlier today

Mr Snell, 71, was last seen alive on Wednesday June 19 in Chesterfield town centre.

READ MORE: Police incident on Chesterfield street

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "Information that came to light during these enquiries has changed the investigation from one of a missing person to one of murder.

"A 29-year-old man, from Chesterfield has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and is currently in police custody.

"A second man, a 31 year-old, from Chesterfield, has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

"Over the past three days officers have been focusing their enquiries in and around Mr Snell’s home in Marsden Street, close to Chesterfield town centre.

"Today those searches have continued in Marsden Street and the surrounding area and local residents are likely to see an increased police presence in the coming days.

"Officers have also been conducting enquiries in Oakamoor Close and residents will also have seen an increased police presence in the area."

READ MORE: Police 'extremely concerned' for Chesterfield pensioner who has not been seen for 10 days

Detectives are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious, or out of the ordinary, in those areas between Wednesday, June 19 and Sunday, June 30.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire police immediately on the 101 number, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, with reference 19*340439.