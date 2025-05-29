Crimestoppers is supporting a murder investigation into the disappearance of a woman in Derbyshire 15 years ago – by offering up to £20,000 for information that leads to a conviction.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Izabela Helena Zablocka, who is originally from Poland, came to work in the UK in 2009 and was living in the Normanton area of Derby at that time.

Her family in Poland lost contact with her in August 2010 and, despite their efforts to trace her, Izabela has never been found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A missing person report was not made to Derbyshire police or other UK authorities at that time.

Crimestoppers has offered a £20,000 reward for any information that helps lead to a conviction.

Information relating to Izabela’s disappearance recently came to light, leading detectives to launch a murder investigation.

Three people, two women aged 39 and a man aged 41, have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They have been released on bail as investigations continue.

Crimestoppers is supporting the investigation by offering up to £20,000 for information the charity exclusively receives – through its website or by calling 0800 555 111 – that leads to the conviction of anyone involved in the killing of Izabela Zablocka. The reward is available for three months and is due to expire on August 27 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Kane Martin, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, who is leading the investigation, said: “Officers have been working tirelessly to understand the circumstances of Izabela’s disappearance and discover what has happened to her.

“This is a very complex and wide-ranging case and we would urge anyone with any information which could help – no matter how insignificant you may feel it is – to please come forward.

“Izabela’s family need to know what has happened to her and we want to make sure that anyone who is responsible for causing harm to her is brought to justice.”

Lydia Patsalides, East Midlands Regional Manager at the charity Crimestoppers, said: “My heart goes out to Izabela’s family and friends who have spent the last 15 years waiting for answers as to what has happened to her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would urge anyone who has any information to come forward to speak to our charity 100% anonymously, to bring justice to those responsible. We know it can be difficult for some people to speak directly to the police which is why Crimestoppers is here for you.

“Our charity is completely independent of the police, and we’ve been passing on information about crime whilst guaranteeing anonymity since we were established decades ago. It’s a promise we have always kept.”