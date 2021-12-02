A horrified mum fled when a gang of men approached her in Batemoor and offered cash in exchange for her young daughter

South Yorkshire Police said the woman was walking her daughter to school when she was approached by a group of three men who produced a ‘large amount of money’ and offered to ‘buy’ the young girl.

The incident on Batemoor Road, Batemoor, occurred at around 8.20am yesterday.

PCSO Kenneth Blake, of South Yorkshire Police, said the horrified mum ‘ran towards’ nearby Lower Meadow School and heard the ‘screech of car tyres’ as the men drove off in the direction of Dyche Lane.

The man from the group who offered the cash was of possible Middle Eastern origin.

He was in his late 30s or early 40s and was wearing a grey hoody with stripes down the side.

He was also wearing dirty navy bottoms and a head warmer, which partially covering his face.

PCSO Blake, of the Sheffield South West neighbourhood policing team, said: “At approximately 8.20am on December 1, a local resident was walking her daughter to Lower Meadow School along Batemoor Road. A male, of possible Middle Eastern origin, along with two other males, have approached the mother, taken out a large amount of money and offered to buy the daughter.

“The mother has refused and ran towards the school with her daughter.

“The mother then heard a screech of car tyres and a black/ blue vehicle has made off towards Dyche Lane, with the three males inside.

“Unfortunately no number was got for the vehicle.

“Any further sightings of the suspected male should be reported to South Yorkshire Police as soon as possible, allowing officers to attend.”

Last month, police in Doncaster launched an investigation into reports that another mum was approached by a group of men in Primark in the town centre who offered a ‘good price’ for her daughter as they followed them around the shop.

South Yorkshire Police said: “It was reported that on November 12 at around 4pm, a woman and young girl were in Primark where they believed they were being followed by a group of men.