Mum calls for justice after “horrendous” attack on her 12-year-old daughter at park near Chesterfield

A mum has spoken out after her 12-year-old daughter - who has faced severe bullying due to her autism - was subject to a “horrendous” attack by a gang of youths at a park near Chesterfield.

Layla, a 12-year-old girl with autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and attention deficit disorder (ADD), was attacked by a group of children at a park in Mastin Moor earlier this month.

Amy, Layla’s mother, explained how Layla had been taken out of school nearly 12 months ago due to issues with support for her needs. She said that, having been home-schooled since then, Layla wanted to use social media to speak with people she described as ‘friends from school’ - before asking if she could go out and meet them at a local park.

Amy said: “Layla has been out of school since April 2024. She has autism, ADHD and ADD and they failed her badly with her needs. She got severely bullied and it was just awful.

“She’s got no sense of danger, so I hadn’t let her have a phone or any devices, but we did get her one for Christmas, as she’s 12 now and will be 13 in August.

“She asked me if she could have Snapchat - I wasn’t convinced about it and said no, but a couple of weeks ago I did let her have it. She said she was growing up and had no friends, because she’s being home-schooled all the time, so I agreed to let her have it.

“She added what she said were friends from school on this phone, and she asked if she could go out one day. I said no, but then a ‘friend’ rang her and asked if she could come out, as they missed her.

“Layla asked us again if she could go out, so me and her dad spoke about it and said she could go out for a little bit. It was at the park which is five minutes from our house. Layla was all excited, she did her hair and makeup and asked if she looked beautiful, and I said of course you do.”

When Layla arrived at the park, however, Amy said that she was attacked by a group of around 15 children. She added that they stopped Layla from leaving the park and subject her to both verbal and physical abuse - including flicking cigarettes at her and kicking her in the head.

She said: “Layla noticed there were about five people when she first got there - a girl gave her a hug, and then grabbed Layla by her hair and dragged her to the floor. That’s when the rest of the kids that were hiding came out, there were 15 of them in total, aged between around 11-16.

“They kept her there and terrorised her for an hour and a half - they were flicking cigarettes at her and throwing things at her. Every time she tried to stand up, they dragged her back down to the floor. They called her fat and disgusting, and took her phone off her so she couldn’t contact me.

“It was just horrendous, she was kicked in the head and had a horrible black eye. They also damaged her leg and she couldn’t walk properly, all for nothing. It’s the first time I’ve ever let her out on her own and this has happened.”

Amy said that several adults saw what was unfolding and did not intervene - before a Good Samaritan eventually stepped in to stop the attack and bring Layla home.

She said: “Loads of people walked past, including adults who apparently didn’t do anything to help, which is quite disturbing.

“One man eventually saved her and got everybody away from her to bring her home. He absolutely saved her - it could’ve been a lot worse and I’m just thankful for that man.

“While this was happening, multiple kids were recording it and posting it on social media.”

Amy said that after the attack, Layla’s recovery was helped by the overwhelming outpouring of support from people who had heard about the incident- adding that she wanted those involved to be punished for their part in the attack.

She said: “Layla has been overwhelmed with kindness and love. The amount of people that have reached out to her has gotten her through it. She knows that she’s loved now, she thought nobody liked her because she’s been bullied.

“I want Layla to be recognised, she’s been severely bullied all of her life for being different and I want her to know she’s loved, she’s brave and that not everybody in the world is like this.

“She does need justice for what happened for her and it’s not okay. If a kid said sorry to Layla after just hurting her, she’d want to be friends with them - she doesn’t see the bad in people.”

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “Investigations are ongoing after a 12-year-old girl reported being assaulted by a group of youths in Mastin Moor.

“The incident occurred at the skate park in Lansbury Avenue between 12.00pm and 3.00pm on February 2.”

Police enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 25*66236: