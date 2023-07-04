Multiple arrests after group of juveniles found with weapons in Derbyshire town
Arrests have been made following an icident involving weapons in Ilkeston.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 4th Jul 2023, 13:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 13:01 BST
Officers have been called to reports of a group of juveniles carrying bladed weapons in the Ilkeston area.
Upon arrival at the scene, the weapons have been seized and multiple arrests have been made.
Following the incident officers from Ilekston SNT appealed on Facebook and said: “Please be mindful and if you see anything suspicious don't hesitate to contact us.”