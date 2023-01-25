Motorists urged to drive safely around horses after ‘distressing’ incident close to Derbyshire town

On Tuesday, January 24, the Bolsover Safer Neighbourhood Team received reports of a driver passing a horse dangerously on Oxcroft Lane, Oxcroft.

In a Facebook post, an SNT spokesperson said: “Although the road is a national speed limit road, you drive to the conditions of the road. It can be very distressing not just for the horse but for the rider.”

The SNT shared the following advice for drivers on how to pass horses safely:

Officers have issued advice to drivers to ensure they pass horses safely.

Slow down to a maximum of 10mph and be ready to stop.

Be patient – do not sound your horn or rev your engine.

Watch out for signals from the rider to slow down or stop.

Pass the horse wide and slow, allowing at least a car’s width if possible.

Accelerate gently once you’ve passed the horse.

