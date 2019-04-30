Motorists urged to avoid A617 near Chesterfield after crash involving lorry and van

Emergency services are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on the A617 near Chesterfield.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted shortly after 5.30pm that crews from Chesterfield, Staveley and Clay Cross had been called to the incident, which it said had taken place on the eastbound carriageway between Temple Normanton and Heath.

It said the collision had involved a lorry and a van at around 5.10pm and that on arrival no persons were found to be trapped.

The tweet went on to say that there was traffic congestion in the area 'so avoid if at all possible'.

A second tweet by the fire service later said that that the vehicles had been made safe but other appliances were stuck in heavy traffic.