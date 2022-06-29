Motorists caught out by Derbyshire Roads Police in the last seven days

Offenders snared range from those driving in cloned vehicles to drug and unlicensed motorists.
During one day of spot checks in Chesterfield 24 people were caught not wearing seatbelts, two using phones and two vans with bald tyres were stopped.
One uninsured driver and a drug driver were also arrested.
1. Motorists caught out by Derbyshire Roads Police
The last seven days
2. Cloned vehicle
Police tweeted "skilfully located by @DerbyshireRPU #Group2 thanks to a sprinkling of local knowledge. #Seized"
3. Provisional licence holder
Police say this driver was just below the limit during a roadside breath test. However they added: "Matters not as they're a provisional licence holder #Seized".
4. Uninsured delivery driver
Police tweeted: "Our mobile data was indeed correct so vehicle seized!"
