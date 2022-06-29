Motorists caught out by Derbyshire Roads Police in the last seven days

These photos show drivers pulled over by police during the last week across the county.

By Ben McVay
Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 11:27 am

Offenders snared range from those driving in cloned vehicles to drug and unlicensed motorists.

During one day of spot checks in Chesterfield 24 people were caught not wearing seatbelts, two using phones and two vans with bald tyres were stopped.

One uninsured driver and a drug driver were also arrested.

Undefined: readMore

1. Motorists caught out by Derbyshire Roads Police

The last seven days

Photo: Derbyshire Roads Police

Photo Sales

2. Cloned vehicle

Police tweeted "skilfully located by @DerbyshireRPU #Group2 thanks to a sprinkling of local knowledge. #Seized"

Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

Photo Sales

3. Provisional licence holder

Police say this driver was just below the limit during a roadside breath test. However they added: "Matters not as they're a provisional licence holder #Seized".

Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

Photo Sales

4. Uninsured delivery driver

Police tweeted: "Our mobile data was indeed correct so vehicle seized!"

Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2