Officers stopped the driver near Cotes Park after their ANPR system flagged the vehicle as having no insurance.

Taking to social media, Derbyshire Roads Police Unit said the driver’s response was “I can’t afford so I’m not paying it” – officers later found out his MOT certificate was invalid, too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police were also kept busy after an ‘intoxicated’ man at the M1 services near Tibshelf tried to ‘hot foot it away’ before being detained by officers.

Police stopped the vehicle near Cotes Park