Motorist who 'can't afford' MOT or insurance stopped by police near Alfreton
Police stopped a motorist near Alfreton after the vehicled flagged up as having no insurance.
By Oliver McManus
Published 16th Jun 2023, 10:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 10:45 BST
Officers stopped the driver near Cotes Park after their ANPR system flagged the vehicle as having no insurance.
Taking to social media, Derbyshire Roads Police Unit said the driver’s response was “I can’t afford so I’m not paying it” – officers later found out his MOT certificate was invalid, too.
Police were also kept busy after an ‘intoxicated’ man at the M1 services near Tibshelf tried to ‘hot foot it away’ before being detained by officers.
The man refused to provide a roadside breath test an was subsequently taken into custody.