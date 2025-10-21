Motorist sees car seized by police in Derbyshire town after “serious offence” that endangered other drivers

Police seized a car in a Derbyshire town and slammed a driver for committing a “serious offence” that was dangerous for other motorists.

On Monday, October 20, officers from Alfreton Safer Neighbourhood Team seized a vehicle in Alfreton under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act 1988.

A team spokesperson said: “The vehicle was stopped during routine patrols, and checks revealed that the driver had no valid insurance, and as a result, the vehicle was seized on the spot.

“Driving without insurance is a serious offence. It not only puts the driver at risk, but also endangers other road users. Our team remains committed to keeping the roads of Amber Valley safe by tackling illegal and anti-social road use.”