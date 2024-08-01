Motorist in Derbyshire town sees car seized by police after driving uninsured – as small child found without seatbelt or car seat

By Tom Hardwick
Published 1st Aug 2024, 09:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
An uninsured driver saw his vehicle seized by police in Derbyshire after being stopped – with officers discovering a small child in the back of the car who was not wearing a seatbelt or using a car seat.

On Tuesday, July 30, officers in Shirebrook stopped a vehicle after a motorist was found to be driving without insurance.

A Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “Driver also on a provisional licence, unsupervised and not displaying L plates.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A young female in the rear of the car also unrestrained and not in a child seat.

This is the car that was seized by officers.This is the car that was seized by officers.
This is the car that was seized by officers.

READ THIS: Solar farm application for green belt site near Chesterfield draws objections

“Driver reported for no third party insurance, driving otherwise than in accordance with licence and dangerous carriage of passengers. Car seized.”