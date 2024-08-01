Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An uninsured driver saw his vehicle seized by police in Derbyshire after being stopped – with officers discovering a small child in the back of the car who was not wearing a seatbelt or using a car seat.

On Tuesday, July 30, officers in Shirebrook stopped a vehicle after a motorist was found to be driving without insurance.

A Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “Driver also on a provisional licence, unsupervised and not displaying L plates.

“A young female in the rear of the car also unrestrained and not in a child seat.

This is the car that was seized by officers.

“Driver reported for no third party insurance, driving otherwise than in accordance with licence and dangerous carriage of passengers. Car seized.”