Motorist in Derbyshire town sees car seized by police after driving uninsured – as small child found without seatbelt or car seat
An uninsured driver saw his vehicle seized by police in Derbyshire after being stopped – with officers discovering a small child in the back of the car who was not wearing a seatbelt or using a car seat.
On Tuesday, July 30, officers in Shirebrook stopped a vehicle after a motorist was found to be driving without insurance.
A Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “Driver also on a provisional licence, unsupervised and not displaying L plates.
“A young female in the rear of the car also unrestrained and not in a child seat.
“Driver reported for no third party insurance, driving otherwise than in accordance with licence and dangerous carriage of passengers. Car seized.”