Motorist arrested for series of offences after being spotted ‘driving erratically” in Derbyshire town
A motorist was arrested for a number of offences after being stopped by police in a Derbyshire town – who spotted him ‘driving erratically.’
On Wednesday, August 6, officers from the Clay Cross Safer Neighbourhood Team spotted a vehicle driving erratically in the town.
A team spokesperson said: “The vehicle was stopped, seized and the driver was arrested for driving with no insurance and being disqualified from driving.
“Furthermore, the driver was outstanding for a number of shop thefts in the area, for which he has also been charged.”