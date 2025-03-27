Motorcyclist with serious injuries - after car forces biker off road in the Peak District

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 27th Mar 2025, 11:56 BST

Police are appealing for the public’s help after a motorcyclist was forced off the road between Eyam and Tideswell.

The incident took place on Wednesday, March 12 between 12.30 pm and 1pm, on an unnamed road off Trot Lane in the Peak District.

A motorcyclist was headed towards Foolow when a red car, potentially an older model Vauxhall Astra, overtook him, turned into him and forced him off the road.

The biker, a man in his 40 who was riding a red Suzuki, suffered serious injuries to his back.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, including reference 25*146261:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

