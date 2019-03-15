Motorcyclist killed in Killamarsh crash is named

A motorcyclist who died after a crash in Killamarsh has been named.

Christopher Booker, 32, from Sheffield, was riding along Ellisons Road at around 1.45am on Thursday March 14 when the motorbike he was on collided with a stationary HGV.

He was taken to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield, but died a short time later.

Derbyshire Police said: "His family have been informed, and our thoughts are with them at this time.

"An investigation into the cause of the collision is underway, and officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen a motorbike travelling around the area at the time."

The motorbike was travelling towards the junction with the A618, Rotherham Road at the time of the collision.

Anyone with information, or dash cam footage, is asked to contact police, quoting the reference number 19*130197 by calling 101 or via the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.