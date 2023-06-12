Motorcyclist clocked more than 20mph over the limit in Derbyshire village

The rider was spotted speeding by Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit as part of a police clampdown on the ‘fatal four’ offences – speeding, mobile phone use, impairment, and seatbelts.

Officers were conducting a targeted speed site visit in Holmesfield when they clocked the motorcyclist at 53mph as they entered a 30mph zone.

Recent figures revealed that a record number of drivers had been convicted of speeding offences in Derbyshire last year.

Figures from the Ministry of Justice show 3,754 motorists caught by Derbyshire Police were convicted in courts for speeding offences in 2022 – an increase of 86 per cent from 2,023 convictions the year before and the highest since comparable records began in 2014.