Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after incident in Derbyshire woodland
Officers from Killamarsh and Eckington Police Safer Neighbourhood Team were called to a report of a male who had fallen from his motorbike in Eckington Woods on Friday, June 6.
It was suspected that the man was suffering from broken femur and he was airlifted to hospital.
Following this, officers conducted an area search to locate other riders believed to be involved. The only information available at the time was that a group of bikers had entered the woods from the Ridgeway area.
Using extensive local knowledge, officers were able to anticipate the groups route and intercept one of the riders on Gas House Lane.
The individual attempted to evade officers and rode past them at speed. A short foot pursuit followed, resulting in the rider being safely detained.
The male was issued traffic offence reports for riding with no licence and no insurance.
A spokesperson for Killamarsh and Eckington Police SNT said: “We continue to act on your concerns regarding illegal and anti-social off-road biking. If you have any information that can help us, please contact us.”