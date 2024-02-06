News you can trust since 1855
Motorcycle rider arrested in Derbyshire after almost causing head-on collision after taking drugs

The motorcycle rider who almost caused a head-on collision tested positive for cannabis.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 6th Feb 2024, 13:56 GMT
The motorcycle rider was witnessed driving erratically and dangerously and nearly avoiding a head-on collision with another vehicle in the Matlock area.

The motorcycle was stopped by officers and the driver appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

He tested positive for cannabis and was arrested at the scene. Police enquiries are ongoing.