Motorbike sized in Long Eaton after anti-social riding

Police in Long Eaton have seized a motorbike after it was spotted riding in ‘an anti-social manner’.
By Oliver McManus
Published 20th Jul 2023, 10:21 BST- 1 min read

Officers stopped the motorcyclist yesterday (Wednesday, July 19) after a member of Long Eaton safer neighbourhood team raised concerns.

Police were able to stop the individual on Tamworth Road and it transpired that the rider did not have valid insurance; the bike was seized under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act.

A spokesperson for Long Eaton SNT said: “We are aware of issues with nuisance motorcycles in the area and we will take positive action against those riding illegally and in such a manner that cause disruption to the local community.”