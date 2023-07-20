Motorbike sized in Long Eaton after anti-social riding
Officers stopped the motorcyclist yesterday (Wednesday, July 19) after a member of Long Eaton safer neighbourhood team raised concerns.
Police were able to stop the individual on Tamworth Road and it transpired that the rider did not have valid insurance; the bike was seized under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act.
A spokesperson for Long Eaton SNT said: “We are aware of issues with nuisance motorcycles in the area and we will take positive action against those riding illegally and in such a manner that cause disruption to the local community.”