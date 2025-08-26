Motorbike rider under investigation after police seize Surron bike in Derbyshire town
Officers from the Amber Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team seized a Surron electric motorcycle which had been seen riding on the road in Heanor.
The Surron bikes are classed as motor vehicles under legislation as they have no option to be pedalled and are fully controlled via a throttle.
Because of this, they require everything a conventional motorbike needs – such as a driving licence, insurance, and being registered.
A Derbyshire police spokesperson confirmed that the bike rider remains under investigation following the incident.
Commenting on the incidents involving bikes driven in an illegal manner, a spokesperson for the force added: “Officers continue to ask the public to report any incidents involving these vehicles or similar, especially locations where they are stored.”