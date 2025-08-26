Motorbike rider under investigation after police seize Surron bike in Derbyshire town

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 26th Aug 2025, 13:42 BST
Police have seized a motorbike in Heanor – with the bike rider put under investigation following the incident.

Officers from the Amber Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team seized a Surron electric motorcycle which had been seen riding on the road in Heanor.

Most Popular

The Surron bikes are classed as motor vehicles under legislation as they have no option to be pedalled and are fully controlled via a throttle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Because of this, they require everything a conventional motorbike needs – such as a driving licence, insurance, and being registered.

Police officers seized a Surron electric motorcycle which had been seen riding on the road in Heanor.placeholder image
Police officers seized a Surron electric motorcycle which had been seen riding on the road in Heanor.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson confirmed that the bike rider remains under investigation following the incident.

Commenting on the incidents involving bikes driven in an illegal manner, a spokesperson for the force added: “Officers continue to ask the public to report any incidents involving these vehicles or similar, especially locations where they are stored.”

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice