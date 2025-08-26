Motorbike rider under investigation after police seize Surron bike in Derbyshire town

Police have seized a motorbike in Heanor – with the bike rider put under investigation following the incident.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from the Amber Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team seized a Surron electric motorcycle which had been seen riding on the road in Heanor.

The Surron bikes are classed as motor vehicles under legislation as they have no option to be pedalled and are fully controlled via a throttle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Because of this, they require everything a conventional motorbike needs – such as a driving licence, insurance, and being registered.

Police officers seized a Surron electric motorcycle which had been seen riding on the road in Heanor.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson confirmed that the bike rider remains under investigation following the incident.

Commenting on the incidents involving bikes driven in an illegal manner, a spokesperson for the force added: “Officers continue to ask the public to report any incidents involving these vehicles or similar, especially locations where they are stored.”